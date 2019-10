A woman was killed on Wednesday night after a double-cabin car collided with a pick-up van in Karachi’s Mauripur.

There were nine passengers in the van. Eight people, including women and children, were injured.

According to passersby, the people traveling in the van were Hindus, who were coming back from Navratri celebrations.

Three people are said to be in critical condition, according to doctors.

The police have arrested the driver of the car, who will be tested for drugs.

