Karachi shop sets example by saying no to plastic bags

The Sindh government is adopting eco-friendly practices by banning non-biodegradable plastic bags and taking action against littering in public places.

Many people are on board with the plastic ban and playing their part to save the environment. One such initiative has been taken by a halwa puri shop in Karachi’s Delhi Colony.

A notice was placed outside the eatery asking people to bring their own cloth bags and containers and said no plastic bags would be provided.

This Halwa Puri Shop has given proof of being a good and responsible citizen by informing public of the ban on plastic bags requesting the public to bring an alternative. So proud of such people. Thank u #SayNoToPlasticBags pic.twitter.com/GiCNh6XxhF — SenatorMurtaza Wahab (@murtazawahab1) October 1, 2019

Barrister Murtaza Wahab, a spokesperson for the Sindh government posted pictures of the shop. “This halwa puri shop has given proof of being a good and responsible citizen by informing the public of the ban on plastic bags requesting the public to bring an alternative. So proud of such people,” he wrote.

“Changing habits is not easy,” Wahab said on SAMAA TV’s morning show Naya Din on Tuesday. He said that in order to bring a change, we all need to work together.

Talking about his childhood experiences, the barrister said people used to bring baskets from their homes to buy groceries. “But now, people ask for a plastic bag from shops even when they want to buy a small thing,” he said.

According to Wahab, the association of plastic manufacturers in Sindh has announced that it would abide by the government’s decision.

Wahab said that he explained to the stakeholders that the government is not banning all plastic bags, but non-biodegradable ones. He said only biodegradable bags will be manufactured, which will have stamps on them.

“Law enforcement agencies will take action against manufacturers of non-biodegradable bags,” he said.

The plastic used in the packaging of food products, such as bread, will be non-biodegradable. “The chemical used in biodegradable plastic should not come in touch with edible goods,” he explained.

The government has also imposed a restriction on the manufacture of plastic bags less than 30 microns. The thickness of the plastic bags determines its strength. Earlier, very thin plastic bags were used by vegetable sellers and retail stores.

In a notification dated September 27, the Environment, Climate Change and Coastal Development Department said it is banning the manufacture, sale, purchase, and use of non-biodegradable plastic bags of all sizes.

It will only allow the use of oxo-biodegradable plastics. Oxo-biodegradable plastics are made from certain materials (polymers) like polyethylene, polypropylene, or polystyrene and are able to biodegrade in the environment.

To be biodegradable means that a substance is capable of being decomposed by bacteria and other living organisms and does not create pollution. Basically, it’s absorbed into the environment. That’s good news because ordinary plastic doesn’t get degraded and stays for years and years, creating pollution and health hazards for living things.

Follow SAMAA English on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.