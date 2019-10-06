Sunday, October 6, 2019  | 6 Safar, 1441 | BETA
HOME > Local

Hamdard University students demand justice after brutal killing of classmate

2 hours ago
 
Hamdard University students demand justice after brutal killing of classmate
Photo: Anisuddin/Twitter

Students of Hamdard University staged a demonstration Saturday afternoon, demanding justice for their classmate, Misbah Athar, who was shot dead on October 3 for resisting a robbery bid in Karachi’s Gulshan-e-Iqbal.

The protesters gathered outside the Karachi Press Club and chanted slogans against the killers. They said that the government should take stern action against those responsible for her death.

The students held placards that read, ‘Stop street crimes’ and ‘Justice for Misbah’.

The police, however, have yet to make any arrests in the case.

On Thursday, unidentified men on a motorcycle attempted to rob Ather. After she showed resistance, one of the suspects opened fire at her and she died on the spot.

Athar, a fourth student of Bachelor’s of Eastern Medicine and Surgery, was shot in the head, according to the police.

Her father was dropping her to Hamdard University in his car when armed robbers approached them, the deceased’s family told the police.

The medical student was a resident of Gulshan-e-Iqbal.

