Gujranwala rickshaw drivers claim police have been ‘harassing’ them

Gujranwala’s rickshaw drivers called a strike on Tuesday to protest their ‘harassment’ by traffic policemen.

They staged a protest on the GT Road, and the main thoroughfare remained jam-packed for hours. The protesters chanted slogans against the law enforcers. A driver even set his own rickshaw on fire.

The protestors said they are frustrated with paying illegal fines and extortion money. They complained that the officers bother them for no reason. They also called for a ban on unregistered rickshaws.

They demanded that strict action should be taken against the law enforcers, or else they will call an indefinite strike.

