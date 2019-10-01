Tuesday, October 1, 2019  | 1 Safar, 1441 | BETA
LIVE PROGRAMS SAMAA FM
Samaa TV
HOME LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO MORE
Facebook Twitter Youtube
TRENDING NOW
LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Local

Gujranwala rickshaw drivers claim police have been ‘harassing’ them

2 hours ago
 
Gujranwala rickshaw drivers claim police have been ‘harassing’ them

 

Photo: AFP

Gujranwala’s rickshaw drivers called a strike on Tuesday to protest their ‘harassment’ by traffic policemen. 

They staged a protest on the GT Road, and the main thoroughfare remained jam-packed for hours. The protesters chanted slogans against the law enforcers. A driver even set his own rickshaw on fire.

The protestors said they are frustrated with paying illegal fines and extortion money. They complained that the officers bother them for no reason. They also called for a ban on unregistered rickshaws.

They demanded that strict action should be taken against the law enforcers, or else they will call an indefinite strike.

Follow SAMAA English on FacebookTwitter, and Instagram.

 
TOPICS:
Gujranwala rickshaw
 
HOME  
 
RELATED STORIES
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

 
﻿
VIDEO
 
 
 
 
 
Quetta, Animated, Artist
 
MOST READ
At least 25 killed, over 459 injured in Kashmir earthquakes
At least 25 killed, over 459 injured in Kashmir earthquakes
Three killed as Karachi receives rain for fifth consecutive day
Three killed as Karachi receives rain for fifth consecutive day
Imran Khan's plane narrowly avoids disaster after leaving NYC
Imran Khan’s plane narrowly avoids disaster after leaving NYC
Islamabad varsity rector announces resignation over student's death
Islamabad varsity rector announces resignation over student’s death
Sixth grader 'accidentally' shot dead in Islamabad by school guard
Sixth grader ‘accidentally’ shot dead in Islamabad by school guard
 
 
 
 
 
 
Facebook Twitter Youtube
Copyright © 2019 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.