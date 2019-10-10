Fact check: Syrian shawarma specialist in Islamabad is absolutely fine

Picture: The News

The Syrian refugees, who have been in news for making delicious shawarma for the past few days, have denied the rumours that one of them had met an accident in Islamabad.

Rumours were circulating on social media that one of them had met an accident after they appeared on news channels. The social media posts suggested that the police and media were considering the accident as a “pre-planned hit and run” by other shop owners.

Syrian Shawarma guy in #Islamabad has rejected the rumours about his accident in a video message – beware of fake news! pic.twitter.com/HgSRoo69z2 — Shiraz Hassan (@ShirazHassan) October 10, 2019

“I am absolutely fine and not in the hospital,” Mohammad Adnan, the shawarma specialist, said in a video shared by journalist Shiraz Hassan on Twitter.