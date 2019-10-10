Thursday, October 10, 2019  | 10 Safar, 1441 | BETA
LIVE PROGRAMS SAMAA FM
Samaa TV
HOME LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO MORE
Facebook Twitter Youtube
TRENDING NOW
LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Local

Fact check: Syrian shawarma specialist in Islamabad is absolutely fine

45 mins ago
 
Fact check: Syrian shawarma specialist in Islamabad is absolutely fine
Picture: The News

The Syrian refugees, who have been in news for making delicious shawarma for the past few days, have denied the rumours that one of them had met an accident in Islamabad.

Rumours were circulating on social media that one of them had met an accident after they appeared on news channels. The social media posts suggested that the police and media were considering the accident as a “pre-planned hit and run” by other shop owners.

“I am absolutely fine and not in the hospital,” Mohammad Adnan, the shawarma specialist, said in a video shared by journalist Shiraz Hassan on Twitter.

Follow SAMAA English on FacebookTwitter, and Instagram.

 
TOPICS:
Islamabad Shawarma Syria
 
HOME  
 
RELATED STORIES
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

 
﻿
VIDEO
 
 
 
 
 
Gujranwala, Parks, Trees
 
MOST READ
No one responsible for COMSATS student’s death, says registrar
No one responsible for COMSATS student’s death, says registrar
Rain turns Karachi weather pleasant overnight
Rain turns Karachi weather pleasant overnight
ACE arrests CEO of fake housing society in Karachi
ACE arrests CEO of fake housing society in Karachi
Dacoits hold family hostage, rob house in Islamabad
Dacoits hold family hostage, rob house in Islamabad
Students protest fellow's death at Comsats University in Islamabad
Students protest fellow’s death at Comsats University in Islamabad
 
 
 
 
 
 
Facebook Twitter Youtube
Copyright © 2019 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.