Electricity price hike will not affect lower class: govt

The government has decided to increase the tariff on electricity. The hike, however, will only affect those who consume more than 300 units of electricity.

Umar Hameed, a spokesperson of the Ministry of Finance, said the lower class should not be concerned with the increasing prices.

“At least 75% people use less than 300 units of electricity in the country,” the spokesperson said.

A subsidy of Rs226 billion has been reserved for consumers who use less than 300 units of electricity, he revealed.

Hameed said tandoors were give a Rs1.5 billion subsidy for gas use.

Follow SAMAA English on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.