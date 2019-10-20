Sunday, October 20, 2019  | 20 Safar, 1441 | BETA
HOME > Local

Eight men arrested over robbery charges in Jhang  

3 hours ago
Eight men were arrested on Saturday for robbing more than a hundred houses in Jhang.

More than Rs6 million cash and gold jewelry was recovered from their possession, DPO Hafiz Atta Ul Rehman said.

The robbers worked at a meat shop and stalked people in the area to search for “easy targets”, Rehman added. They then robbed their houses at night.

The police made the arrests with the help of CCTV footage.

The men had opened fire and injured more than a dozen people during their robbery attempts, according to the police.

