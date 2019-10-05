Saturday, October 5, 2019  | 5 Safar, 1441 | BETA
LIVE PROGRAMS SAMAA FM
Samaa TV
HOME LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO MORE
Facebook Twitter Youtube
TRENDING NOW
LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Local

Customs seizes illegal injections worth Rs40m in Quetta

2 hours ago
 
Customs seizes illegal injections worth Rs40m in Quetta

The Pakistan Customs seized on Saturday illegal injections from three vehicles on Quetta’s Airport Road.

The Customs officials intercepted three vehicles and found 15,545 injections, according to a spokesperson of the Customs. They were being smuggled to other cities of Pakistan.

The spokesperson said the seized injections were worth Rs40 million.

The men driving the vehicles, however, managed to escape.

The injection, Lactatropin, is used for lactating dairy cows to supplement levels of bovine somatotropin which increases milk production and improves production efficiency.

Follow SAMAA English on FacebookTwitter, and Instagram

 
TOPICS:
customs Quetta
 
HOME  
 
RELATED STORIES
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

 
﻿
VIDEO
 
 
 
 
 
 
MOST READ
Islamabad police called in after protests erupt outside NTS headquarters
Islamabad police called in after protests erupt outside NTS headquarters
More rain predicted in Karachi on Saturday
More rain predicted in Karachi on Saturday
Met Office predicts more rains in Karachi, Hyderabad
Met Office predicts more rains in Karachi, Hyderabad
Rain turns Karachi weather pleasant overnight
Rain turns Karachi weather pleasant overnight
Islamabad police declare Bahria University student's death an accident
Islamabad police declare Bahria University student’s death an accident
 
 
 
 
 
 
Facebook Twitter Youtube
Copyright © 2019 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.