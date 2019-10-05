Customs seizes illegal injections worth Rs40m in Quetta

The Pakistan Customs seized on Saturday illegal injections from three vehicles on Quetta’s Airport Road.

The Customs officials intercepted three vehicles and found 15,545 injections, according to a spokesperson of the Customs. They were being smuggled to other cities of Pakistan.

The spokesperson said the seized injections were worth Rs40 million.

The men driving the vehicles, however, managed to escape.

The injection, Lactatropin, is used for lactating dairy cows to supplement levels of bovine somatotropin which increases milk production and improves production efficiency.