The Counter Terrorism Department arrested a man on Sukkur’s Link Road on Thursday. They claimed that he belongs to a banned terrorist organisation.

The CTD had conducted a raid during which terrorists opened fire on the policemen. The law enforcers arrested one of the men, while the others managed to escape.

Explosives, detonator and weapons were found from his possession.

He was accused of involvement in the 2016 Khanpur Eidgha blast, said Sukkur SSP.

Follow SAMAA English on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.