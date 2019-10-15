Tuesday, October 15, 2019  | 15 Safar, 1441 | BETA
LIVE PROGRAMS SAMAA FM
Samaa TV
HOME LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO MORE
Facebook Twitter Youtube
TRENDING NOW
LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Local

CIA arrests four men for motorcycle, car theft in Islamabad

47 mins ago
 
CIA arrests four men for motorcycle, car theft in Islamabad

 

 

The CIA arrested four members of an interprovincial gang on Monday in Islamabad for their involvement in car and motorcycle theft.

The men, identified as Munir Khan, Saitul Islam, Azeem Abbas, and Atif Adeel, have been accused of robberies in Islamabad and Rawalpindi.

The police recovered five cars and seven motorcycles from their possession.

The suspected robbers carried jammers with them to disable the tracking devices on the vehicles, said CIA DSP Hakim Khan.

The department has arrested 105 people this year for vehicle theft and recovered 120 cars and motorcycles, DSP Khan added.

The law enforcers have advised people to keep their lock system updated, and park their vehicle inside their houses.

Follow SAMAA English on FacebookTwitter, and Instagram.

 
TOPICS:
car theft Islamabad
 
HOME  
 
RELATED STORIES
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

 
﻿
VIDEO
 
 
 
 
 
Faisalabad, Disable child
 
MOST READ
Dacoits hold family hostage, rob house in Islamabad
Dacoits hold family hostage, rob house in Islamabad
ACE arrests CEO of fake housing society in Karachi
ACE arrests CEO of fake housing society in Karachi
Sindh announces public holiday on October 14
Sindh announces public holiday on October 14
Pakistan Army dismisses three majors over misconduct 
Pakistan Army dismisses three majors over misconduct 
Man, son found dead in Clifton
Man, son found dead in Clifton
 
 
 
 
 
 
Facebook Twitter Youtube
Copyright © 2019 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.