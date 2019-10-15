CIA arrests four men for motorcycle, car theft in Islamabad

The CIA arrested four members of an interprovincial gang on Monday in Islamabad for their involvement in car and motorcycle theft.

The men, identified as Munir Khan, Saitul Islam, Azeem Abbas, and Atif Adeel, have been accused of robberies in Islamabad and Rawalpindi.

The police recovered five cars and seven motorcycles from their possession.

The suspected robbers carried jammers with them to disable the tracking devices on the vehicles, said CIA DSP Hakim Khan.

The department has arrested 105 people this year for vehicle theft and recovered 120 cars and motorcycles, DSP Khan added.

The law enforcers have advised people to keep their lock system updated, and park their vehicle inside their houses.