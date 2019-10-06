Child found dead in Charsadda fields

The body of a 12-year-old boy was found on Saturday in Charsadda.

The child had gone to work in the fields on Friday and never returned, his family told the police. After his family searched for him the whole night, his body was found in a sugarcane field the next day.

The police sent his body to the District Headquarter Hospital for a post-mortem examination.

A case was registered against unidentified suspects at the request of his mother.

The police will initiate an investigation after obtaining the autopsy report.

