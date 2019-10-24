Bahria Town is launching another housing project in Karachi

Bahria Town is all set to launch another housing project in Karachi, chairperson Malik Riaz said Thursday.

A spokesperson for Bahria Town confirmed with SAMAA Digital that the company will launch a new project next month, but refused to share further details. She said, however, that Bahria Town’s Adventure Land theme park is opening on November 1.

In a tweet, Riaz said that the new housing project in Karachi will be launched on November 4. It will be a low-cost project and will also provide employment opportunities to over 150,000 people, he said.

Bahria Town aims to create new employment opportunities with the launch of its every new project and strengthen the country’s economy, Riaz said in a statement.

