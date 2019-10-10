Wednesday, October 30, 2019  | 1 Rabiulawal, 1441 | BETA
10-year-old boy killed in Quetta wall collapse

51 mins ago
10-year-old boy killed in Quetta wall collapse

A 10-year-old boy was killed on Wednesday after a wall of an under construction house collapsed in Quetta’s Pashtun Bagh area.

The incident also caused the wall of the adjoining house to collapse too. As a consequence, three children living in the adjoining house were trapped under the debris.

The boy was killed on the spot. A nine-year-old girl and an infant were injured in the incident.

The body of the deceased boy and the wounded children were shifted to Bolan Medical Complex. The body was handed over to the deceased boy’s family after medico-legal formalities.

Officials at the Kharotabad police station said they were investigating the matter.

