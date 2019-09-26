WHO sends medical teams, medicines to quake-hit Mirpur

The World Health Organization has sent three medical teams and medicines worth Rs3 million to an earthquake-hit Mirpur district of Azad Kashmir.

The medicines and surgical equipment were handed over to Special Assistant to PM on Health Dr Zafarullah Mirza on Thursday.

Thirty-eight people were killed and over 600 injured in Tuesday’s earthquake in Mirpur, which measured 5.8 on the Richter scale.

Earlier today, at least 50 people received minor injuries after tremors rocked Mirpur, Azad Kashmir and Jhelum in the morning, spreading panic in the areas.

The tremors measured 4.4 on the Richter scale and the epicentre was 6km from Jhelum.

This is the same fault line as of the earthquake that rocked the region on Tuesday.

