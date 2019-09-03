Tuesday, September 3, 2019  | 3 Muharram, 1441 | BETA
Two men arrested for stealing eight cars in Islamabad

22 mins ago
 

The Anti-Car Lifting Cell arrested on Monday two men for car theft in Islamabad. Eight vehicles were recovered from them. 

The suspects have been identified as Abuzar and Rizwan.

The two were involved in hundreds of robbery cases in Rawalpindi, Islamabad, Lahore, and Gujranwala from 24 years, said ASI Noorullah.

The police are searching for their accomplice.

Abuzar said his financial circumstances led him to commit crimes. “I was married; my wife and I were going to have a baby. I asked several people for Rs20,000 but no one was ready to lend it to me. That is when I started to robbing people,” he told the police.

Anti-Car Lifting Cell Islamabad
 
