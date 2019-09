The All Karachi Traders Union has announced staging a sit-in on MA Jinnah Road on Friday to highlight the civic issues in the city.

Atiq Mir, the union president, demanded that the government clean Karachi in three days.

He said that the sit-in will continue until the government starts work to clean the city and resolve sewerage problems.

This city has become a jungle, Mir said.

