HOME > Local

Three women injured in cylinder explosion die

54 mins ago
 

Three women, who were injured in a cylinder explosion in Balochistan’s Kalat district, succumbed to their wounds on Monday, police said.

According to police, four women, including the wife and daughter of a prayer leader, were injured in a cylinder explosion on September 16.

They died at the hospital, officials said, adding that their bodies were handed over to the bereaved relatives. The victims were laid to rest in Kalat.

In a separate incident, two miners died in Chamalang coalmines due to mud sliding. The mines extend over Kohlu, Barkhan and Loralai districts.

The deceased were identified as Qamaruddin and Gulab Khan.

cylinder explosion kalat
 
