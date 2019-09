The Counter Terrorism Department arrested three men on Friday in Ranjanpur’s Mouza Chak under the jurisdiction of the Goth Mazari police.

The terrorists planned to destroy a gas pipeline, the law enforcers said.

They have been identified as Muhammad Khan, Abdul Karim and Aali.

A 1kg remote controlled bomb, 300g of explosives, wires and equipment to build a bomb were recovered from the site.

