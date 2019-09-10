Tuesday, September 10, 2019  | 10 Muharram, 1441 | BETA
HOME > Local

Thieves steal cash, valuables from PPP leader’s residence

1 hour ago
 

File photo

A robbery was reported on Tuesday at the residence of senior PPP leader Taj Haider, police officials confirmed.

The PPP leader said that his residence in Karachi’s Defence IV area was robbed. Haider said that he came to know about the robbery when he returned to Karachi from Tharparkar.

The PPP leader said that his family was deprived of cash and valuables.

Sindh IG Syed Kaleem Imam has sought a reported from South SSP after the robbery and directed him to arrest the thieves.

