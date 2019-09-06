Shaniera praises CBC’s quick cleanup of Clifton beach medical waste

The efforts of the Cantonment Board Clifton (CBC) to clean up Karachi’s Clifton Beach were lauded by Shaniera Akram three days after the site was declared hazardous and in a state of emergency.

On Tuesday, the issue was brought to light by Akram who tweeted, “Medical waste, syringes, viles of blood that has come in from the ocean has spread across Clifton beach for kilometres”. The Sindh police cordoned off the area soon after her tweet.

From this to this! Protective gloves, closed footwear, sunhats, reflective jackets & identification, industrial medical waste bins & biohazard waste handling equipment. Thank you CBC for fulfilling your promise by not only protecting your staff but also the people of Karachi 👏🏼💪 pic.twitter.com/2IPlFZgFls — Shaniera Akram (@iamShaniera) September 6, 2019

Not once did they complain nor played the blame game. Unidentified Medical waste washed up on their beach & they got to work, not only working around the clock cleaning up dangerous waste but also raised the bar & showed Karachi the way cleaners should be protectively uniformed https://t.co/v4h2iJM082 — Shaniera Akram (@iamShaniera) September 6, 2019

In a tweet on Friday, Akram shared pictures of the improved state of the beach, appreciating the hard work of the CBC. “Thank you CBC for fulfilling your promise by not only protecting your staff but also the people of Karachi,” she wrote.

But where the medical waste came from and who’s responsible for it is still a mystery.

An investigation will be conducted by District South Deputy Commissioner Salahuddin Ahmed to find the culprits. He will submit a report within seven days with his recommendations and findings for future action.

The investigation will look into the actual origins of the medical waste, where it was found and and the name of hospitals or people responsible.

