Seven men arrested in Karachi for street crime, selling narcotics

Seven men were arrested on Wednesday in Karachi’s District Malir for selling narcotics and other crimes.

Two drug sellers were arrested in Saadi Town. The police found hashish in their possession.

In Sohrab Goth, one person was detained for selling drugs. Dozens of heroin packets were seized.

More than 3kg of hashish was seized from a man’s possession in Gadap Town. The drug seller was also taken into police custody.

A man was arrested in Sakhan for smuggling illegal weapons and bullets and involvement in various street crimes.

A man selling gutka (chewing tobacco) was arrested in Sharafi Goth. Another person was held for possession of 140 bottles of alcohol in Zakariya Goth.

