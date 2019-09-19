Thursday, September 19, 2019  | 19 Muharram, 1441 | BETA
LIVE PROGRAMS SAMAA FM
Samaa TV
HOME LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO MORE
Facebook Twitter Youtube
TRENDING NOW
LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Local

Seven men arrested in Karachi for street crime, selling narcotics

1 hour ago
 

File photo: AFP

Seven men were arrested on Wednesday in Karachi’s District Malir for selling narcotics and other crimes.

Two drug sellers were arrested in Saadi Town. The police found hashish in their possession.

In Sohrab Goth, one person was detained for selling drugs. Dozens of heroin packets were seized.

More than 3kg of hashish was seized from a man’s possession in Gadap Town. The drug seller was also taken into police custody.

A man was arrested in Sakhan for smuggling illegal weapons and bullets and involvement in various street crimes.

A man selling gutka (chewing tobacco) was arrested in Sharafi Goth. Another person was held for possession of 140 bottles of alcohol in Zakariya Goth.

Follow SAMAA English on FacebookTwitter, and Instagram.

 
TOPICS:
Crime Karachi
 
RELATED STORIES
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

 
VIDEO
105 crime cases reported in a week in Islamabad
105 crime cases reported in a week in Islamabad
local
Sialkot gets its first tourist bus
Sialkot gets its first tourist bus
transport
Thief robs Faisalabad house in broad daylight
Thief robs Faisalabad house in broad daylight
local
 
 
 
 
 
robbery, dacoity, cctv
 
MOST READ
Four killed in Islamabad traffic accident
Four killed in Islamabad traffic accident
Karachi is getting four new housing schemes
Karachi is getting four new housing schemes
Iranian man, son arrested for 'hypnotizing', looting people in Karachi
Iranian man, son arrested for ‘hypnotizing’, looting people in Karachi
Farogh Naseem hints at invoking Article 149 in Karachi
Farogh Naseem hints at invoking Article 149 in Karachi
Case registered against protesters for vandalizing Hindu temple in Ghotki
Case registered against protesters for vandalizing Hindu temple in Ghotki
 
 
 
 
 
 
Facebook Twitter Youtube
Copyright © 2019 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.