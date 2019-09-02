SAMAA staffer receives threats for reporting on local government corruption

SAMAA TV reporter Muhammad Ali Hafeez says he is receiving threatening calls and messages from international numbers after he reported on the corruption in the local government of Karachi.

According to Hafeez, the unidentified texters and callers threatened him of “grave consequences”.

“It’s a big city. Anything can happen here,” reads one message.

Commenting on the issue, Sindh Minister Saeed Ghani said that it was illegal to stop a journalist from performing his duties. He asked the channel to provide numbers of those threatening Hafeez to the police and other law enforcement agencies.

Federal Minister for Maritime Affairs Ali Zaidi praised SAMAA TV for highlighting the issues of Karachi and assured that those threatening the reporter will be brought to book.

MQM-P leader Khawaja Izharul Hassan advised the channel to continue with impartial reporting and said that the voice of the truth could not be suppressed.

