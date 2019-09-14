Saturday, September 14, 2019  | 14 Muharram, 1441 | BETA
Salahuddin’s lawyer withdraws himself from case

46 mins ago
 

Advocate Basharat Hundal, who voluntarily took the case of Salahuddin’s custodial murder, withdrew himself from the case on Saturday.

Salahuddin had died on September 1 in police custody. He was arrested on August 30 after a video of him sticking his tongue out at a CCTV camera while robbing an ATM in Faisalabad went viral on social media.

Advocated Hundal said that the family was apparently trying to give the case a “political colour”.

He said that the DPO wasn’t even present in the districts but efforts were being made to implicate him.

“I took this case for the sake of humanity and not to become any political party’s tool,” he added.

Salahuddin’s father, Muhammad Afzaal had claimed his son was brutally tortured. “I bathed his body with my own hands and saw his bruises with my own eyes,” Afzaal told SAMAA TV a few days ago.

He described the marks on Salahuddin’s body and said, “The skin inside his right arm was burnt, either with electrocution or an iron and there were big wounds on his left arm, which had been stitched up.

“One of his eyes was black and swollen, his hands and fingers were discoloured, like they have been tied with ropes,” Afzaal said.

