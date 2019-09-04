Quetta rickshaw drivers block roads to protest police extortion

Demand action be taken against unregistered rickshaws

They staged a protest on Circular Road, which caused inconvenience for commuters. The protesters burnt tires and chanted slogans against the law enforcers.The drivers were frustrated of paying illegal fines and extortion money. They complained that the officers bothered them for no reason. They also called for a ban on unregistered rickshaws.They demanded that strict action should be taken against the law enforcers, or else they will call an indefinite strike.