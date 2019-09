Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar’s helicopter narrowly escaped an accident on Tuesday as a bird hit it.

Buzdar was returning to Lahore from Hafizabad when a bird hit his helicopter just 10 minutes before landing.

The front portion of the helicopter was damaged.

However, all twelve passengers, including CM Buzdar and Sports Minister Taimur Bhatti, remained safe.

