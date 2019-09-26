PIA day-care center video is one year old: spokesperson

The Pakistan International Airline said on Thursday that a video clip that had gone viral on social media, showing a woman beating a kid at its day-care center, is an old one.

The clip was first posted on social media and later lifted by some TV channels Thursday evening.

The video clip is from February 2018 and the woman seen beating the kid was terminated from the service immediately, a spokesperson for the PIA said in a statement.

The spokesperson said the video was aimed at damaging the reputation of the national flag carrier.

The people who posted the video would be identified and legal action would be taken against them, the spokesperson added.

