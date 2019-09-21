Peshawar CCPO takes action against cops asking for bribes

The KP government is taking action to curb the trend of bribery and extortion among police officers, especially those deployed at check posts in Peshawar.

A notification was issued by Peshawar Capital City Police Officer Karim Khan detailing the SOP to control “corrupt practices”.

CCTV cameras will be installed at check posts to monitor the activity of policemen. Complaint boxes will also be installed.

All police officers will be checked regularly and if more than Rs1,000 is found in their pockets, action will be taken against them.

The officers’ call records will be checked and each appointed person will be rotated after every 15 days.

No guests will be allowed to visit the cops on duty.

