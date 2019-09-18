Wednesday, September 18, 2019  | 18 Muharram, 1441 | BETA
HOME > Local

Namrita’s family wants special committee to investigate her death

2 hours ago
 

File photo: Namrita

The family of a student from a dental college, whose body was found in a Larkana hostel two days ago, has rejected the post-mortem report and demanded that the government form a special committee to investigate her death.

The post-mortem report said that no marks were found on Namrita’s skin. However, her brother said that there were wounds on both her arms and right leg.

Namrita’s brother Vishal said that he had an X-ray report of Namrita and a black colour on her neck was also visible when he saw her body.

“We are not satisfied,” he told SAMAA TV. “A special committee should be formed. Because we want justice.”

The police have arrested two class fellows of Namrita in connection with her murder.

The Sindh government has written a letter to sessions judge Larkana for a judicial inquiry into her death. The provincial government requested the judge to complete the probe within 30 days.

Protests erupted in various areas of Sindh, including Karachi, after Namrita’s mysterious death. All businesses and shops remained closed on Wednesday in Mirpur Mathelo. People held a rally in Larkana to protest her death.

Follow SAMAA English on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram

 
larkana Namrita
 
