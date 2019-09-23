Mercury won’t cross 50°C in Karachi, clarifies Met Department

The Pakistan Meteorological Department has denied the rumours that the city is going to face another heat wave over the next few days.

The rumours on social media suggested that the temperatures in Karachi will soar above the 50°C mark in the coming days.

PMD Director Sardar Sarfaraz said that these rumours had been circulating on social media since Eid. He explained that a tropical depression in the Arabian Sea region had transformed into a storm.

But Karachi does not face a threat, the PMD director said, adding that the storm is heading westwards and will hit Oman. He advised people to ignore such rumours and enjoy the weather.

Karachi received moderate rain Monday evening. Sarfaraz said showers are likely to continue until September 25-26.

