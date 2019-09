Three fishermen were killed and two others injured after they were struck by lightning in Sindh’s Sujawal district on Wednesday, rescue workers said.

The men were fishing in the sea near Shah Bandar port when they were struck by thunderbolt. The deceased were identified as Abdul Razzak, Ismail and Dhani Baksh.

The injured persons were shifted to Rural Health Centre in Chahar Jamali by a Pakistan Navy team.

