Sunday, September 22, 2019  | 22 Muharram, 1441 | BETA
LIVE PROGRAMS SAMAA FM
Samaa TV
HOME LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO MORE
Facebook Twitter Youtube
TRENDING NOW
LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Education

Lahore school students, parents protest against exorbitant school fees

3 hours ago
 

Parents and students came out on the streets at Lahore’s Liberty Chowk on Saturday to protest against school fee hikes and the blatant disregard of the Supreme Court’s orders.

The protesters chanted ‘Don’t play with our future’ and held placards criticising private school owners and their illegal practices.

They demanded the government take steps against the unjustified fee hikes and said the next protest will be in Islamabad.

Federal Minister for Education Shafqat Mehmood had warned private school owners against the illegal increase in fees, more than the limit set by the Supreme Court. However, no action has been taken by the government yet.

The Supreme Court had limited private schools to no more than a 5% fee increase every year. It directed them to return the excess fees to parents.

Follow SAMAA English on FacebookTwitter, and Instagram.

 
TOPICS:
Lahore Protest
 
HOME  
 
RELATED STORIES
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

 
VIDEO
This village in Sindh has no primary school teachers
This village in Sindh has no primary school teachers
education
Studying at university is becoming troublesome for Swat students
Studying at university is becoming troublesome for Swat students
education
 
 
 
 
 
Swat, Education, University, Girls
 
MOST READ
Four killed in Islamabad traffic accident
Four killed in Islamabad traffic accident
Daesh looks to gain foothold in Balochistan under ex-Karachi cop
Daesh looks to gain foothold in Balochistan under ex-Karachi cop
Case registered against protesters for vandalizing Hindu temple in Ghotki
Case registered against protesters for vandalizing Hindu temple in Ghotki
Register your device at nearest mobile operator franchise: PTA
Register your device at nearest mobile operator franchise: PTA
Luxury cars, plot files, gold seized from KMC official's residence
Luxury cars, plot files, gold seized from KMC official’s residence
 
 
 
 
 
 
Facebook Twitter Youtube
Copyright © 2019 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.