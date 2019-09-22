Lahore school students, parents protest against exorbitant school fees

Parents and students came out on the streets at Lahore’s Liberty Chowk on Saturday to protest against school fee hikes and the blatant disregard of the Supreme Court’s orders.

The protesters chanted ‘Don’t play with our future’ and held placards criticising private school owners and their illegal practices.

They demanded the government take steps against the unjustified fee hikes and said the next protest will be in Islamabad.

Federal Minister for Education Shafqat Mehmood had warned private school owners against the illegal increase in fees, more than the limit set by the Supreme Court. However, no action has been taken by the government yet.

The Supreme Court had limited private schools to no more than a 5% fee increase every year. It directed them to return the excess fees to parents.

Follow SAMAA English on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.