KP government plans to make trout fish available across Pakistan
Shahab-ud-Din
14 mins ago
400 fish farms will be set up in Swat alone
The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government is setting up 400 more farms for trout fish in Swat, KP Minister for Agriculture, Livestock and Fisheries said on Saturday.
“We will give at least 400 more fish farms to this area,” Muhibullah Khan told reporters.
The first farm for trout fish was established in Swat's Madyan area in 1961. Swat district now has over 200 fish farms which are home to Rainbow, Brown, Kamloop and Salmon trout.
The district produces over 1,400 metric tonnes of trout fish per year, Muhibullah said.
Jahangir Tareen, a senior PTI leader, said that trout attracts people to Swat from all over the country.
“Trout fish is an attraction for people,” said Tareen. “It will be sold all over Pakistan and will benefit Swat's economy”.
TOPICS:
Pakistan
swat
Trout
