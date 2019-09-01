Sunday, September 1, 2019  | 1 Muharram, 1441 | BETA
HOME > Local

Heavy rain turns Karachi weather pleasant

3 hours ago
 

Heavy rain lashed Karachi Sunday evening amid an ongoing monsoon spell, turning the weather pleasant.

The areas which received showers included Surjani Town, UP More, North Karachi, University Road, Gulistan-e-Jauhar, Shahrae Faisal, Saddar, DHA, II Chundrigar Road and others.

The megapolis is expected to receive intermittent rains over the next two days.

Earlier, the Pakistan Meteorological Department forecast light showers in the megapolis. Chief Meteorologist Sardar Sarfaraz informed SAMAA TV that weather in the city will remain humid till September 3.

“There is circulation in the upper air (5,000 ft to 15,000 ft), that has blocked the sea breeze coming towards Karachi,” Sarfaraz said.

The weather in the coming week will remain partly cloudy.

This is the third spell of rain in Sindh. Many areas were flooded in Karachi and other Sindh cities due to heavy rain on both Wednesday and Thursday.

The supply of electricity was also suspended in multiple areas of the megapolis as a precautionary measure by K-Electric to prevent electrocutions.

At least 30 people were electrocuted to death in Karachi during the last two spells in July and August.

Karachi weather
 




 
