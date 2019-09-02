Karachi schools will remain open on Tuesday: Sindh CM

All private and government schools will remain open on Tuesday, Sindh CM’s spokesperson said Monday night.

In a statement, the Sindh CM’s spokesperson said that the decision to keep schools open tomorrow was taken by Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah.

Karachi’s roads remain clogged and traffic came to a standstill as the city received rain on Monday.

The Pakistan Meteorological Department has predicted more rain on Tuesday.

Power was also suspended in multiple areas as a precautionary measure by K-Electric to prevent further electrocutions.

At least 30 people have been electrocuted in Karachi in the last two spells of rain in July and August.

