Wednesday, September 18, 2019  | 18 Muharram, 1441 | BETA
LIVE PROGRAMS SAMAA FM
Samaa TV
HOME LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO MORE
Facebook Twitter Youtube
TRENDING NOW
LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Local

Karachi policeman suspended for torturing accused in lockup

1 hour ago
 

File photo: AFP

An assistant sub-inspector of Karachi police was suspended on Wednesday for torturing an accused who was in custody at a Karachi lockup, a police spokesperson said.

According to a statement, an accused identified as Javed was arrested two days ago for possessing charas weighing one kilogramme.

The Gadap SP has been tasked with conducting an inquiry against ASI Rabnawaz and he will submit his report to the Malir SSP in two days.

The police swung into action after the Sindh inspector-general sought a report from the Malir SSP after seeing the footage of the policeman torturing an accused in a lockup.

Follow SAMAA English on FacebookTwitter, and Instagram.

 
TOPICS:
Karachi Police
 
RELATED STORIES
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

 
VIDEO
105 crime cases reported in a week in Islamabad
105 crime cases reported in a week in Islamabad
local
Sialkot gets its first tourist bus
Sialkot gets its first tourist bus
transport
Thief robs Faisalabad house in broad daylight
Thief robs Faisalabad house in broad daylight
local
 
 
 
 
 
robbery, dacoity, cctv
 
MOST READ
Four killed in Islamabad traffic accident
Four killed in Islamabad traffic accident
Karachi is getting four new housing schemes
Karachi is getting four new housing schemes
Iranian man, son arrested for 'hypnotizing', looting people in Karachi
Iranian man, son arrested for ‘hypnotizing’, looting people in Karachi
Farogh Naseem hints at invoking Article 149 in Karachi
Farogh Naseem hints at invoking Article 149 in Karachi
Case registered against protesters for vandalizing Hindu temple in Ghotki
Case registered against protesters for vandalizing Hindu temple in Ghotki
 
 
 
 
 
 
Facebook Twitter Youtube
Copyright © 2019 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.