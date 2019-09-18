Karachi policeman suspended for torturing accused in lockup

An assistant sub-inspector of Karachi police was suspended on Wednesday for torturing an accused who was in custody at a Karachi lockup, a police spokesperson said.

According to a statement, an accused identified as Javed was arrested two days ago for possessing charas weighing one kilogramme.

The Gadap SP has been tasked with conducting an inquiry against ASI Rabnawaz and he will submit his report to the Malir SSP in two days.

The police swung into action after the Sindh inspector-general sought a report from the Malir SSP after seeing the footage of the policeman torturing an accused in a lockup.

