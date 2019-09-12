Thursday, September 12, 2019  | 12 Muharram, 1441 | BETA
HOME > Local

Karachi man arrested after video of wrong-way driving goes viral

3 hours ago
 
A case has been registered against him  



A man was arrested on Wednesday after a video of him driving on the wrong side of the road on Karachi's Sharae Faisal made rounds on social media.

South Traffic SSP Asad Malhi took notice of the incident and arrested the man, identified as Saeed Badshah. The suspect’s car was also impounded.

A case was registered against him under Section 279 (rash driving or driving on a public way) of the Pakistan Penal Code at the Saddar police station. Section 279 is punishable with imprisonment of two years or a fine of Rs1,000.

Related: Driving on the wrong side can land you in jail

The video was made by men driving a car on the other side of the road. The men were shocked at how fast the traffic violator was driving.

On July 23, seven people were arrested for driving on the wrong side of the road in Karachi’s Kharadar. A man, identified as Shahnawaz Hasan Khan, was also arrested for violating traffic rules and misbehaving with a traffic policeman.

