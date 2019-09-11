Hunain’s family stages protest outside Lahore school

They demand the suspects be hanged

The teen's death has left the whole nation shocked. His classmates claim he was tortured to death by his teacher for not memorising a lesson assigned to him.The protesters demanded the arrest of school owner Nadeem Kiani. They chanted slogans and held banners, demanding justice for the teen's death.Doctors have unofficially ruled out torture as the cause of death, according to the teen's autopsy report.His post-mortem examination concluded that no torture marks were found on Hunain's body. All his organs were found healthy and intact, according to the report. Law enforcers had earlier said they found torture marks on the victim's neck.Samples of the deceased's stomach, liver, kidneys were sent to a forensic lab. The cause of death will be determined after the forensic results come back, doctors said.Hunain's classmates said they saw him die in front of their eyes. His classmates even set fire to the school Friday night in protest. The fire was immediately doused and a heavy contingent of police arrived at the scene and a few people were detained.Shafiq, and principal Shahid Chughtai were arrested on Thursday. The police acquired the suspects' four-day physical remand on Saturday.A case has been registered by the teenager's father. "My son was disturbed for many days because his principal was bothering him as his school fee hadn't been paid," the deceased's father, Muhammad Bilal, said in a statement. Bilal said he had paid the fee on Thursday.He said the school's principal called him at 1pm to inform him of his son's death, and that they were taking the deceased to the Gosha-e-Shifa Hospital. After hearing the news, Bilal hurried to the school. When he reached, Bilal said his son's classmates told him that their teacher, Shafiq, had 'tortured' the boy for not bringing his coursebook and not learning his lesson.The students said the teacher held the teenager by his hair and smashed his head against the wall. The child fell to the ground, but the teacher kept beating him.