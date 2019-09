Karachi is about to get hotter. A heatwave warning has been issued for Karachi, from September 22 to September 24.

The temperature will rise to 39 degrees centigrade, Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) Director Sardar Sarfaraz said.

Sea breeze is expected to stop during the two days, he said, adding that there is no prediction for rain.

Follow SAMAA English on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.