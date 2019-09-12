Thursday, September 12, 2019  | 12 Muharram, 1441 | BETA
Gold worth Rs15m stolen from jewelry shop in Rawalpindi

4 hours ago
 

A jewelry shop on Rawalpindi’s Murree Road was robbed during on Muharram 9 and 10.

Gold worth Rs15 million was stolen from the shop, according to the police.

The shop was closed for two days, said Amir, the owner of Nizam Jewelers. When we opened the shop on Wednesday, we found that the safe had been broken into and at least 1,334 grams of gold and cash were missing, he said.

The robbers had rented a place next to the jewelry shop. During the Muharram holidays, they made a hole in the wall and entered the store, Amir told the police.

The accused rented the shop on Saturday, the police said. The burglars could not be identified as the owner of the adjacent store didn’t take any identification papers or other details from them when renting the store to them.

The robbers also deleted CCTV footage from the shop’s cameras. Rawalpindi CPO Faisal Rana took notice of the incident and ordered the arrest of the accused in 72 hours.

The Punjab Forensic Science Agency has found fingerprints at the scene and is analyzing them.

