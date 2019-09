A model trial court in Ghotki sentenced on Wednesday two men to death for murdering their mother.

The convicts, identified as Sibghatullah and Riazullah, had killed their mother for the sake of property seven years ago.

The incident had taken place within the remits of Ghotki police station.

Judge Tariq Bhatti condemned the two men to death. He also imposed a Rs500,000 fine on both the convicts.

