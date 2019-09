An eight-year-old girl died on Monday after she had a fight with another child in Orangi Town.

According to her family, a child identified as Mir pushed Shazia and she hit her head on a stone. She died on her way to the hospital.

Shazia’s father claimed that Mir’s family had disappeared after the incident. The family has approached police to register a case.

Follow SAMAA English on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.