An earthquake of magnitude 5.8 jolted different parts of the country at 4:01 pm on Tuesday, killing at least six people and injuring over 100.

Tremors were felt in Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Lahore, Peshawar, Sialkot, Charsadda, Gujrat, Malakand for 10 seconds as people ran out on to the roads from their houses and offices.

According to the Met office, the epicenter of the earthquake was 5km north of Jhelum at Kala Gujran, with a depth of 10 kilometres.

At least six have been killed and over 100 injured in various incidents across the country.

General Qamar Javed Bajwa has directed army to launch a rescue operation in the valley, Major General Asif Ghafoor said. The soldiers with aviation and medical support teams have been dispatched, he added.

National Disaster Management Authority Director Colonel (retd) Alauddin told SAMAA TV that his department is in contact with the state disaster management authority in Kashmir.

“We are working with the Pakistan army and soldiers are being dispatched to the affected areas,” he said, adding that he has sent damage assessment teams to Azad Kashmir.

The NDMA director said that he has received reports that a few houses in the Mirpur district have collapsed .

He advised people in mountainous areas to leave their homes because there are chances of land sliding and aftershocks after the earthquake.

According to the Pakistan Met Department, an aftershock of magnitude 3.4 was felt just six kilometers north of Jhelum at 4:49pm.

Sajid Dilawar, the manager of Kashmir Relief Trust, told SAMAA TV that at least five bodies were taken to Mirpur hospital from the Jatlan area. He said that a university student, a resident of Peshawar, jumped off the building after he felt the tremors and died instantly.

Follow SAMAA English on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.