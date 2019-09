Police arrested on Monday a man suspected of involvement in an attack on a trader in Gujranwala.

The accused, identified as Zegham Gul, confessed to injuring the trader by opening fire on him.

He told the investigators that he loved the trader’s daughter, who asked him to kill her father.

According to police, the daughter wanted to transfer her father’s property in her name.

Follow SAMAA English on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.