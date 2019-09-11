Customs seizes smuggled goods worth Rs40m in Balochistan

The Pakistan Customs seized smuggled goods worth Rs40 million on Wednesday in Balochistan’s Lak Pass.

They found 30,000 litres of Irani petrol and diesel from two tankers. More than 4,000kg betel nuts, 2,000 welding rods, scrap, nuts and bolts, ware glass and motorcycle chains were also found.

The goods were being smuggled to Quetta, a spokesperson of the Pakistan Customs said.

The operation was supervised by superintendent Aslam Khan. The department said more action will be taken against people who smuggle goods.

