Customs seizes smuggled goods worth Rs10m in Balochistan

The Pakistan Customs seized smuggled goods worth Rs10 million on Friday in Balochistan’s Lak Pass.

They found milk powder, engine oil and tiles hidden in a passenger bus, a spokesperson of the Pakistan Customs said.

The bus driver managed to escape. However, the bus was impounded and an investigation has is under way.

Chief Collector Dr Chaudhry Zulfiqar Ali and Collector Preventive Dr Iftikhar Ahmed supervised the raid.

