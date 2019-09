The Pakistan Customs seized smuggled betel nuts worth Rs20 million on Wednesday in Balochistan’s Lak Pass.

More than 10,000 kilogrammes of betel nuts were found hidden inside apple crates in a truck.

The truck was stopped at a check-post, where it was searched. The driver managed to escape.

Smuggled cloth, parachute, cycles, utensils and tyres were also found.

