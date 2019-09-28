CTD arrests two for smuggling narcotics in Karachi

The Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) arrested two people on Saturday for smuggling narcotics in Karachi, near the Northern Bypass.

The men belonged to an inter-provincial drug selling group in Karachi, according to the CTD in-charge.

Over four tons of drugs were seized. The suspects were smuggling drugs from Balochistan’s Qilla Abdullah and had hidden them inside trucks.

The money earned from the smuggling went to the banned organizations, he said.

