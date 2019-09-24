Body of missing child identified in Kasur’s city of Chunian

The body of a missing child was identified on Tuesday by the deceased’s father and his tailor in Kasur’s Chunian.

He was kidnapped from Rana Town on June 3, Kasur DPO Zahid Nawaz said during a press conference. The child’s father had registered a complaint of the kidnapping.

The case was registered against unidentified suspects under Section 363 (punishment for kidnapping) of the Pakistan Penal Code, punishable with imprisonment of up to seven years.

On Monday, DNA reports confirmed the identities of two bodies found in Kasur’s Chunian last week. They were identified as children who had gone missing months earlier.

Three bodies were found on September 17 and one was immediately identified as a boy who went missing a day earlier. The other two bodies were not identified but parents’ claimed the clothes on the bodies were their children’s. DNA samples were taken and sent for analysis. The police handed over the children’s remains to the families.

So far, the police haven’t been able to figure out who kidnapped and then killed the children. They have obtained over 600 DNA samples for people living in the area and sent them for analysis.

The police are focusing on people who left the area soon after the incident. Investigators believe the murderer is from this area and knew the children, that’s why they went with him.

Five children have been kidnapped from the area in the past couple of months — all of them from within a one kilometer radius. Both the chief minister of Punjab and the Prime Minister have taken notice of the incident and called for quick investigations.

Follow SAMAA English on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.