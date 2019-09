A man pretending to be a rescue officer was arrested on Friday at Bahawalpur’s Victoria Hospital for selling drugs to patients suffering from mental illness.

The suspect was identified as Zia Ul Rehman. He was fired from his job at Rescue 1122 four years ago. Rehman wore a Rescue 1122.

Police took action after the hospital administration filed a complaint against him.

An FIR has yet to be registered.

