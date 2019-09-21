Anti-terrorism court tells Karachi mayor to submit his passport

An anti-terrorism court on Saturday ordered Karachi Mayor Wasim Akhtar to submit his passport in court in a case related to involvement in the treatment of alleged gangsters at a hospital owned by former federal minister Dr Asim Hussain.

The ATC judge told the Karachi mayor that he was given his passport for an official visit. The mayor submitted his passport in court after he was told to do so.

In his remarks, the judge said that Akhtar was the mayor of Karachi but he didn’t do anything for the city.

Akhtar, along with another party leader, Rauf Siddiqui, was first arrested in the case before he had become the Karachi mayor in 2016.

They were arrested on charges of sheltering and providing medical treatment to alleged militants and criminals.

